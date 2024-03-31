Our Story
Porgie’s Chow Wagon was opened in 2021 in dedication to George (Porgie) Berry.
As long time campers of the area, we knew this was where we wanted to open our first restaurant. Chris is the brains behind the menu, and Emilie creates the systems to keep things going. Each year we strive to make the customer experience even better! We love Rough River!
We love that we are able to keep dad's memory and spirit alive by sharing some of his favorite things with our community.
Meet Porgie
George (Porgie) was a big man with an even bigger personality. Porgie loved camping, watching old westerns, and listening to American Trilogy by Elvis. He was the kind of person who would be proud of anything we dedicated to him.
The Porgie Family
We love our customers, but we really love our staff! I mean it when I say: without the amazing staff we've found, there would be no Porgie's. Thanks to everyone who has contributed to our dream!