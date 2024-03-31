Our Story

Porgie’s Chow Wagon was opened in 2021 in dedication to George (Porgie) Berry.





As long time campers of the area, we knew this was where we wanted to open our first restaurant. Chris is the brains behind the menu, and Emilie creates the systems to keep things going. Each year we strive to make the customer experience even better! We love Rough River!





We love that we are able to keep dad's memory and spirit alive by sharing some of his favorite things with our community.