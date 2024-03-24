Skip to Main content
Porgie's Chow Wagon
0
Order Now
Home
/
Crispy Chicken Salad
Crispy Chicken Salad
$0
Crispy Chicken Salad Options
Select...
Salad Dressings
Select...
Add to Cart
1
Lettuce with fried chicken, bacon, onions, tomatoes, cheese, and choice of dressing *please choose a dressing*
Porgie's Chow Wagon Location and Hours
(270) 257-3021
406 Kentucky Highway 79, McDaniels, KY 40152
Closed
•
Opens Wednesday at 11AM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement