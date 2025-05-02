Join us for our first ever Corn Hole Tournament! Up to 16 teams can enter with a $50 per team entry fee (teams consist of 2 people, cannot interchange teammates). Tournament will be single elimination. Top prize for winning team up to $500 (if all 16 spots filled), second place will receive a $50 Porgie's gift card. Competition will be held Saturday 5/17 starting at 12pm. We anticipate this event last 3-4 hours. Spots are only held if pre-payment is made, and when they're gone, they're gone. When placing your order, it doesn't matter which pick up time you select. As long as we have your information you are entered. Please bring a form of ID with you that matches the information given in the order.