Have you ever been watching a movie and DYING to try what they are eating? Porgie's has got your back. Thursday 9/25 join us at 6pm to watch the Kpop Demon Hunters and taste our version of the dishes served! Get ready for sushi, ramen, and more! This ticket gets you access to the movie and dishes served. *Kids under 12 are welcome to come with a ticketed adult and order off our kids menu, they do not need a ticket themselves *Any person child or adult will need a ticket to be served the food from the movie