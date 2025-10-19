Welcome to our Online Ordering
Porgie's Chow Wagon Rough River
October Events
Lights, Camera, Chow! - 10/23 Harry Potter & the Sorcerer's Stone
Have you ever been watching a movie and DYING to try what they are eating? Porgie's has got your back. Thursday 10/23 join us at 6pm to watch the Harry Potter & the Sorcerer's Stone and taste our version of the dishes served! Get ready for Butterbeer, treacle tart, and even Bertie Bott's Every-Flavour Beans. This ticket gets you access to the movie and dishes served. *Kids under 12 are welcome to come with a ticketed adult and order off our kids menu, they do not need a ticket themselves *Any person child or adult will need a ticket to be served the food from the movie$25.00
Trivia Night - Harry Potter Themed Thursday 10/9
Join us at Porgie’s Chow Wagon on Thursday, October 9 for a special Harry Potter–themed Trivia Night. Questions will cover all the books and movies, so bring your best wizarding knowledge and your sharpest teammates. *you don't have to buy tickets or pre-reserve* How it works: -Trivia begins at 6 PM -To play, each table must order food -Winning team takes home a $50 Porgie’s Gift Card 📍 Porgie’s Chow Wagon 406 S Hwy 79, McDaniels