Porgie's Chow Wagon Rough River
Shareables
- Egg Roll of the Week
3 of our homemade egg rolls, check our social media for this week's roll!$9.00
- Mozzarella Sticks
6 deep fried mozzarella sticks served with marinara sauce$8.25
- Fried Mushrooms
Basket of deep fried mushrooms served with ranch$8.25
- Chicken Strips
5 deep fried chicken tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce or tossed any of our wing sauces$10.50
- App Sampler
Fried mushrooms, mozzarella sticks, 2 chicken strips$13.95
- Nachos
Your Choice of: Pulled Pork, Beef, Chili, or Vegetable topped with cheese sauce, onion, tomato, jalapeño, and shredded cheese$12.00
- Loaded BBQ Tots
Pulled pork, onion, pickles, cheese sauce, spicy bbq sauce, & white BBQ sauce$12.00
- Chili Cheese Fries
Chili, cheese sauce, bacon, onion, shredded cheese$12.00
- 6 Piece Wings
6 slow smoked, bone in wings tossed in: Regular BBQ, Spicy BBQ, Buffalo, Grippos Dry Rub, Nashville Hot, or Mojo Salsa$8.50OUT OF STOCK
- 12 Piece Wings
12 slow smoked, bone in wings tossed in: Regular BBQ, Spicy BBQ, Buffalo, Grippos Dry Rub, Nashville Hot, or Mojo Salsa$13.95
- Baja Loaded Tots$12.00
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Fries$12.00
- Fried Pickles$7.00
Hotdogs
- Classic Dog
Your choice of hotdog with any of the following topping options: ketchup, mustard, onion, relish, sauerkraut *this hotdog come plain, you must click to add the toppings you want*
- Battered and Fried Dog
Porgies "corndog", but with no corn. We take your choice of hotdog, dip it in our funnel cake batter, and deep fry!$0.50OUT OF STOCK
- Hotdog Flight
3 half size specialty Porgie’s dogs$13.50
- Chili Cheese Dog
Your choice of hotdog with chili, onion, cheese sauce, shredded cheese$2.50
- BBQ Dog
Your choice of hotdog topped with pulled pork, pickle, onion, BBQ sauce$2.50
- Nacho Dog
Your choice of hotdog topped with nacho cheese sauce, tomato, onion, jalapeño, tortilla strips$2.50
- Jalapeño Popper Dog
Your choice of hotdog bacon wrapped with pepper cream cheese, shredded cheese, fried jalapeños$2.50
- Baja Dog
Your choice of hotdog bacon wrapped with pico de gallo, banana pepper, smoky chipotle aioli, cilantro lime ranch, shredded cheese$2.50
- Sweet Heat Dog
Your choice of hotdog with pineapple jam, hot pepper mix, fresh jalapeños$2.50
- El Jefe Dog
Your choice of hotdog topped with pulled pork, mojo sauce, pickles, provolone, mustard$2.50
- Das Fette Dog
Your choice of hotdog topped with grilled bell pepper & onion, sauerkraut, mustard$2.50
- Spicy Luau Dog
Your choice of dog topped with pulled pork, pineapple jam, jalapeño, spicy BBQ$2.50
- Chicago Dog
Your choice of hotdog topped with onion, tomato, pickle, relish, mustard, sports peppers, celery salt on a poppy seed bun$2.50
- Reuben Dog
Your choice of hotdog bacon wrapped and topped with thousand island, pickle, sauerkraut, melted cheese$2.50
- The King Dog
Your choice of hotdog bacon wrapped with peanut butter and fried banana bites$2.50
- Pizza Dog
Your choice of hotdog with marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni$2.50OUT OF STOCK
- Slaw Dog
You choice of hotdog topped with Papaw’s coleslaw, pickles$2.50
- PB&J Dog
Your choice of hotdog bacon wrapped with peanut butter and raspberry preserves$2.50
- BLT Dog
bacon wrapped dog, lettuce, tomato, white BBQ sauce$2.50
- Steakhouse Dog
Your choice of dog topped with A1 sauce, grilled onions & mushrooms, melted cheese$2.50
- Chili Slaw Dog$2.50
- Cheeseburger Dog$2.50
- Deep Fried PB&J$2.50
Sandwiches
Taco/Burritos/Quesadillas
- Street Tacos$9.00
- Beefy Crunch Burrito
Porgie's Sized Burrito with seasoned beef, nacho cheese, shredded cheese, tortilla strips, cilantro lime ranch$10.50
- Epic Shrimp Burrito
Porgie's Sized Burrito with: fried shrimp, lettuce, bacon, banana peppers, pico, smoky chipotle aioli, cilantro lime ranch, shredded cheese$10.50
- Chicken Club Burrito
Porgie's Sized Burrito with fried chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, white BBQ sauce, cheese$10.50
- Chili Dog Burrito
Porgie's Sized Burrito with Porgie’s dog, chili, shredded cheese, nacho cheese, onions, and fritos$10.50
- Chicken Burrito Bowl$13.00
- Beef Burrito Bowl$13.00
- Pork Burrito Bowl$13.00
- Bean Burrito Bowl$13.00
- BBQ Quesadilla
Pulled pork, shredded cheese, spicy BBQ, side of white BBQ sauce$11.50
- Chicken Quesadilla
Crispy or Grilled Chicken, shredded cheese, and nacho cheese$11.50
- Veggie Quesadilla
Shredded cheese, grilled onions & peppers, green chilis, black beans, smoky chipotle aioli, cilantro lime ranch$10.00
- Cheese Quesadilla
Cheddar and Mozzarella cheeses with nacho cheese on a 14" tortilla$7.00