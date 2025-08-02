Have you ever been watching a movie and DYING to try what they are eating? Porgie's has got your back. Thursday 6/5 join us at 6pm to watch Princess and the Frog and taste our version of the dishes served! This ticket gets you access to the movie and dishes served. *Kids under 12 are welcome to come with a ticketed adult and order off our kids menu, they do not need a ticket themselves *Any person child or adult will need a ticket to be served the food from the movie