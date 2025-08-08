Welcome to our Online Ordering
Porgie's Chow Wagon Rough River
Lunch & Dinner Menu
Shareables
Mozzarella Sticks
6 deep fried mozzarella sticks served with marinara sauce$8.75
Fried Mushrooms
Basket of deep fried mushrooms served with ranch$8.75
Chicken Strips
5 deep fried chicken tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce or tossed any of our wing sauces$10.50
App Sampler
Fried mushrooms, mozzarella sticks, 2 chicken strips$14.50
Nachos
Your Choice of: Pulled Pork, Beef, Chili, or Vegetable topped with cheese sauce, onion, tomato, jalapeño, and shredded cheese$14.00
Loaded BBQ Tots
Pulled pork, onion, pickles, cheese sauce, spicy bbq sauce, & white BBQ sauce$14.00
Chili Cheese Fries
Chili, cheese sauce, bacon, onion, shredded cheese$14.00
6 Piece Wings
6 slow smoked, bone in wings tossed in: Regular BBQ, Spicy BBQ, Buffalo, Grippos Dry Rub, Nashville Hot, or Mojo Salsa$10.00
12 Piece Wings
12 slow smoked, bone in wings tossed in: Regular BBQ, Spicy BBQ, Buffalo, Grippos Dry Rub, Nashville Hot, or Mojo Salsa$16.00
Fried Pickles$8.75
Egg Roll of the Week
3 of our homemade egg rolls, check our social media for this week's roll!$10.00
Hotdogs
Classic Dog
Your choice of hotdog with any of the following topping options: ketchup, mustard, onion, relish, sauerkraut *this hotdog come plain, you must click to add the toppings you want*$4.00
Battered and Fried Dog
Porgies "corndog", but with no corn. We take your choice of hotdog, dip it in our funnel cake batter, and deep fry!$4.50
Hotdog Flight
3 half size specialty Porgie’s dogs$13.50
Chili Cheese Dog
Your choice of hotdog with chili, onion, cheese sauce, shredded cheese$6.50
BBQ Dog
Your choice of hotdog topped with pulled pork, pickle, onion, BBQ sauce$6.50
Nacho Dog
Your choice of hotdog topped with nacho cheese sauce, tomato, onion, jalapeño, tortilla strips$6.50
Jalapeño Popper Dog
Your choice of hotdog bacon wrapped with pepper cream cheese, shredded cheese, fried jalapeños$6.50
Baja Dog
Your choice of hotdog bacon wrapped with pico de gallo, banana pepper, smoky chipotle aioli, cilantro lime ranch, shredded cheese$6.50
Sweet Heat Dog
Your choice of hotdog with pineapple jam, hot pepper mix, fresh jalapeños$6.50
El Jefe Dog
Your choice of hotdog topped with pulled pork, mojo sauce, pickles, provolone, mustard$6.50
Das Fette Dog
Your choice of hotdog topped with grilled bell pepper & onion, sauerkraut, mustard$6.50
Spicy Luau Dog
Your choice of dog topped with pulled pork, pineapple jam, jalapeño, spicy BBQ$6.50
Chicago Dog
Your choice of hotdog topped with onion, tomato, pickle, relish, mustard, sports peppers, celery salt on a poppy seed bun$6.50
Reuben Dog
Your choice of hotdog bacon wrapped and topped with thousand island, pickle, sauerkraut, melted cheese$6.50
The King Dog
Your choice of hotdog bacon wrapped with peanut butter and fried banana bites$6.50
Pizza Dog
Your choice of hotdog with marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni$6.50
Slaw Dog
You choice of hotdog topped with Papaw’s coleslaw, pickles$6.50
PB&J Dog
Your choice of hotdog bacon wrapped with peanut butter and raspberry preserves$6.50
BLT Dog
bacon wrapped dog, lettuce, tomato, white BBQ sauce$6.50
Steakhouse Dog
Your choice of dog topped with A1 sauce, grilled onions & mushrooms, melted cheese$6.50
Special of the Week$6.50
Sandwiches
Chicken Strip Sandwich
Chicken strips, mayo, lettuce and cheese on a toasted bun$12.00
Deluxe Chicken Sandwich
Chicken strips, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and bacon on a toasted bun$13.50
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
Nashville hot chicken strips with pickles on Texas toast$13.50
Italiano Chicken Sandwich
Chicken strips, pepperoni, marinara, mozzarella, pesto, on a toasted bun$13.50
Sweet & Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Grippo's chicken strips, hot honey, cheese, bacon, and fried jalapeños$13.50
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Our slow smoked pulled pork with our Regular BBQ sauce, onion, pickles, on a toasted bun$12.00
Porgie's BLT
A mountain of crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on Texas toast$12.00
Grilled Cheese
4 cheese grilled cheese$10.00
Salads
Taco Salad
Lettuce with seasoned beef, pico, cheese, tortilla strips, and cilantro lime ranch.$13.50
Baja Shrimp Salad
Lettuce with fried shrimp, bacon, pico, banana peppers, cheese, cilantro lime ranch and chipotle aoili$13.50
Crispy Chicken Salad
Lettuce with fried chicken, bacon, onions, tomatoes, cheese, and choice of dressing *please choose a dressing*$13.50
Garden Salad
Lettuce with onion, tomato, green pepper, and cheese with choice of dressing *please choose a dressing*$9.50
Taco/Burritos/Quesadillas
Street Tacos
Choose 3, Mix and Match$10.00
Beefy Crunch Burrito
Porgie's Sized Burrito with seasoned beef, nacho cheese, shredded cheese, tortilla strips, cilantro lime ranch$12.00
Epic Shrimp Burrito
Porgie's Sized Burrito with: fried shrimp, lettuce, bacon, banana peppers, pico, smoky chipotle aioli, cilantro lime ranch, shredded cheese$12.00
Chicken Club Burrito
Porgie's Sized Burrito with fried chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, white BBQ sauce, cheese$12.00
Chili Dog Burrito
Porgie's Sized Burrito with Porgie’s dog, chili, shredded cheese, nacho cheese, onions, and fritos$12.00
BBQ Quesadilla
Pulled pork, shredded cheese, spicy BBQ, side of white BBQ sauce$12.00
Chicken Quesadilla
Crispy or Grilled Chicken, shredded cheese, and nacho cheese$12.00
Veggie Quesadilla
Shredded cheese, grilled onions & peppers, green chilis, black beans, smoky chipotle aioli, cilantro lime ranch$12.00
Cheese Quesadilla
Cheddar and Mozzarella cheeses with nacho cheese on a 14" tortilla$8.50
Pizza Stacker
Like a pizza quesadilla! With pepperoni, melty mozzarella, pesto and banana peppers. Side of marinar.a for dipping$12.00
Bowls
Chicken Burrito Bowl
Rice and black beans with grilled chicken, add your choice of toppings$14.00
Beef Burrito Bowl
Rice and black beans with seasoned beef, add your choice of toppings$14.00
Pork Burrito Bowl
Rice and black beans with pulled pork, add your choice of toppings$14.00
Bean Burrito Bowl
Rice and black beans, add your choice of toppings$14.00
Mac Bowls
Cheesy sauce over noodles$14.95
Sides & Drinks
Fries
side order of crispy fries$2.50
Tots
side order of crispy tots$2.50
Onion Rings
side order of onion rings$2.50
Slaw
4 oz of Porgie's fine chopped slaw$2.50
Bag Chips$2.00
Chips & Cheese
Freshly fried tortilla chips and nacho cheese$2.00
SIDE Chili Cheese Fries
Crispy fries with homemade chili, nacho cheese, shredded cheese, onions, and bacon$6.00
SIDE BBQ Tots
Crispy tots with our pulled pork, nacho cheese, shredded cheese, onions, pickles, spicy BBQ & white BBQ$6.00
Side Salad
Lettuce, onion, tomato, and cheese with your choice of dressing$4.50
Cup of Chili
Homemade heart chili with onion, cheese and a side of crackers$5.00
Side Mac & Cheese
Thick and creamy four cheese mac$5.00
Fountain Drink$2.75
Canned Drink$1.50
Specialty Drink$3.00
Ticketed Events
Lights, Camera, Chow! - 8/21 Minecraft Movie
Have you ever been watching a movie and DYING to try what they are eating? Porgie's has got your back. Thursday 8/21 join us at 6pm to watch the Minecraft Movie and taste our version of the dishes served! This ticket gets you access to the movie and dishes served. *Kids under 12 are welcome to come with a ticketed adult and order off our kids menu, they do not need a ticket themselves *Any person child or adult will need a ticket to be served the food from the movie$25.00
