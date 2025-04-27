Welcome to our Online Ordering
Porgie's Chow Wagon Rough River
Breakfast Menu
Sausage Biscuit
A perfectly seasoned sausage patty nestled between a warm, buttery biscuit. Simple, savory comfort in every bite. Optional Texas toast instead of biscuit$4.50
Bacon Biscuit
Crispy, smoky bacon paired with a fluffy biscuit—this is a breakfast classic that’ll satisfy your craving for something hearty and delicious. Crispy, smoky bacon paired with a fluffy biscuit. Optional Texas toast instead of biscuit.$4.50
Ham Biscuit
Tender, savory ham stacked between a soft, golden biscuit.$4.50
Egg & Cheese Biscuit
Fried egg and melted cheese sandwiched in a warm, freshly baked biscuit. Optional Texas toast instead of biscuit$4.50
Sausage, Egg & Cheese Biscuit
A flavorful sausage patty, fried egg, and melted cheese tucked inside a buttery biscuit. Optional Texas toast instead of biscuit$6.50
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit
Crispy bacon, fried egg, and melted cheese layered between a fresh, flaky biscuit. Optional Texas toast instead of biscuit$6.50
Ham, Egg & Cheese Biscuit
Savory ham, fried egg, and gooey cheese wrapped up in a warm, golden biscuit. Optional Texas toast instead of biscuit.$6.50
Breakfast Bowl
A hearty bowl piled with crispy homestyle potatoes, scrambled eggs, crispy bacon, sautéed onions and peppers, and smothered in rich, creamy sausage gravy and melty cheese. All the best breakfast flavors in one perfect bowl.$9.50
Biscuits and Gravy
Fluffy biscuits topped with savory sausage gravy, made with a rich blend of spices and creamy goodness.$7.25
French Toast Sticks
Golden-brown, crispy French toast sticks served with a side of syrup for dipping. Sweet, warm, and utterly irresistible.$7.25
Homestyle Potatoes
Crispy on the outside, fluffy on the inside. A side of our homestyle potatoes. Dress them up with our toppings options.$2.50
Biscuits and Gravy Side
A smaller portion of our signature biscuits and gravy, perfect as an addition to any meal or as a tasty snack on its own.$3.75
Events
Ticketed Events
Lights, Camera, Chow! - 4/24 Shrek
Have you ever been watching a movie and DYING to try what they are eating? Porgie's has got your back. Thursday 4/24 join us at 6pm to watch the movie Shrek and taste our version of the dishes served! This ticket gets you access to the movie and dishes served. *Kids under 12 are welcome to come with a ticketed adult and order off our kids menu, they do not need a ticket themselves *Any person child or adult will need a ticket to be served the food from the movie$25.00