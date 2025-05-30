Welcome to our Online Ordering
Porgie's Chow Wagon Rough River
Lunch & Dinner Menu
Shareables
Mozzarella Sticks
6 deep fried mozzarella sticks served with marinara sauce$8.75
Fried Mushrooms
Basket of deep fried mushrooms served with ranch$8.75
Chicken Strips
5 deep fried chicken tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce or tossed any of our wing sauces$10.50
App Sampler
Fried mushrooms, mozzarella sticks, 2 chicken strips$14.50
Nachos
Your Choice of: Pulled Pork, Beef, Chili, or Vegetable topped with cheese sauce, onion, tomato, jalapeño, and shredded cheese$14.00
Loaded BBQ Tots
Pulled pork, onion, pickles, cheese sauce, spicy bbq sauce, & white BBQ sauce$14.00
Chili Cheese Fries
Chili, cheese sauce, bacon, onion, shredded cheese$14.00
6 Piece Wings
6 slow smoked, bone in wings tossed in: Regular BBQ, Spicy BBQ, Buffalo, Grippos Dry Rub, Nashville Hot, or Mojo Salsa$10.00
12 Piece Wings
12 slow smoked, bone in wings tossed in: Regular BBQ, Spicy BBQ, Buffalo, Grippos Dry Rub, Nashville Hot, or Mojo Salsa$16.00
Fried Pickles$8.75
Egg Roll of the Week
3 of our homemade egg rolls, check our social media for this week's roll!$10.00OUT OF STOCK
Hotdogs
Classic Dog
Your choice of hotdog with any of the following topping options: ketchup, mustard, onion, relish, sauerkraut *this hotdog come plain, you must click to add the toppings you want*$3.50
Battered and Fried Dog
Porgies "corndog", but with no corn. We take your choice of hotdog, dip it in our funnel cake batter, and deep fry!$4.00
Hotdog Flight
3 half size specialty Porgie’s dogs$13.50
Chili Cheese Dog
Your choice of hotdog with chili, onion, cheese sauce, shredded cheese$6.00
BBQ Dog
Your choice of hotdog topped with pulled pork, pickle, onion, BBQ sauce$6.00
Nacho Dog
Your choice of hotdog topped with nacho cheese sauce, tomato, onion, jalapeño, tortilla strips$6.00
Jalapeño Popper Dog
Your choice of hotdog bacon wrapped with pepper cream cheese, shredded cheese, fried jalapeños$6.00
Baja Dog
Your choice of hotdog bacon wrapped with pico de gallo, banana pepper, smoky chipotle aioli, cilantro lime ranch, shredded cheese$6.00
Sweet Heat Dog
Your choice of hotdog with pineapple jam, hot pepper mix, fresh jalapeños$6.00
El Jefe Dog
Your choice of hotdog topped with pulled pork, mojo sauce, pickles, provolone, mustard$6.00
Das Fette Dog
Your choice of hotdog topped with grilled bell pepper & onion, sauerkraut, mustard$6.00
Spicy Luau Dog
Your choice of dog topped with pulled pork, pineapple jam, jalapeño, spicy BBQ$6.00
Chicago Dog
Your choice of hotdog topped with onion, tomato, pickle, relish, mustard, sports peppers, celery salt on a poppy seed bun$6.00
Reuben Dog
Your choice of hotdog bacon wrapped and topped with thousand island, pickle, sauerkraut, melted cheese$6.00
The King Dog
Your choice of hotdog bacon wrapped with peanut butter and fried banana bites$6.00
Pizza Dog
Your choice of hotdog with marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni$6.00
Slaw Dog
You choice of hotdog topped with Papaw’s coleslaw, pickles$6.00
PB&J Dog
Your choice of hotdog bacon wrapped with peanut butter and raspberry preserves$6.00
BLT Dog
bacon wrapped dog, lettuce, tomato, white BBQ sauce$6.00
Steakhouse Dog
Your choice of dog topped with A1 sauce, grilled onions & mushrooms, melted cheese$6.00
Special of the Week$6.00
Sandwiches
Chicken Strip Sandwich
Chicken strips, mayo, lettuce and cheese on a toasted bun$12.00
Deluxe Chicken Sandwich
Chicken strips, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and bacon on a toasted bun$13.50
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
Nashville hot chicken strips with pickles on Texas toast$13.50
Italiano Chicken Sandwich
Chicken strips, pepperoni, marinara, mozzarella, pesto, on a toasted bun$13.50
Sweet & Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Grippo's chicken strips, hot honey, cheese, bacon, and fried jalapeños$13.50
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Our slow smoked pulled pork with our Regular BBQ sauce, onion, pickles, on a toasted bun$12.00
Porgie's BLT
A mountain of crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on Texas toast$12.00
Grilled Cheese
4 cheese grilled cheese$10.00
Salads
Taco Salad
Lettuce with seasoned beef, pico, cheese, tortilla strips, and cilantro lime ranch.$13.50
Baja Shrimp Salad
Lettuce with fried shrimp, bacon, pico, banana peppers, cheese, cilantro lime ranch and chipotle aoili$13.50
Crispy Chicken Salad
Lettuce with fried chicken, bacon, onions, tomatoes, cheese, and choice of dressing *please choose a dressing*$13.50
Garden Salad
Lettuce with onion, tomato, green pepper, and cheese with choice of dressing *please choose a dressing*$9.50
Taco/Burritos/Quesadillas
Street Tacos
Choose 3, Mix and Match$10.00
Beefy Crunch Burrito
Porgie's Sized Burrito with seasoned beef, nacho cheese, shredded cheese, tortilla strips, cilantro lime ranch$12.00
Epic Shrimp Burrito
Porgie's Sized Burrito with: fried shrimp, lettuce, bacon, banana peppers, pico, smoky chipotle aioli, cilantro lime ranch, shredded cheese$12.00
Chicken Club Burrito
Porgie's Sized Burrito with fried chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, white BBQ sauce, cheese$12.00
Chili Dog Burrito
Porgie's Sized Burrito with Porgie’s dog, chili, shredded cheese, nacho cheese, onions, and fritos$12.00
BBQ Quesadilla
Pulled pork, shredded cheese, spicy BBQ, side of white BBQ sauce$12.00
Chicken Quesadilla
Crispy or Grilled Chicken, shredded cheese, and nacho cheese$12.00
Veggie Quesadilla
Shredded cheese, grilled onions & peppers, green chilis, black beans, smoky chipotle aioli, cilantro lime ranch$12.00
Cheese Quesadilla
Cheddar and Mozzarella cheeses with nacho cheese on a 14" tortilla$8.50
Pizza Stacker
Like a pizza quesadilla! With pepperoni, melty mozzarella, pesto and banana peppers. Side of marinar.a for dipping$12.00
Bowls
Chicken Burrito Bowl
Rice and black beans with grilled chicken, add your choice of toppings$14.00
Beef Burrito Bowl
Rice and black beans with seasoned beef, add your choice of toppings$14.00
Pork Burrito Bowl
Rice and black beans with pulled pork, add your choice of toppings$14.00
Bean Burrito Bowl
Rice and black beans, add your choice of toppings$14.00
Mac Bowls
Cheesy sauce over noodles$14.95
Sides & Drinks
Fries
side order of crispy fries$2.50
Tots
side order of crispy tots$2.50
Onion Rings
side order of onion rings$2.50
Slaw
4 oz of Porgie's fine chopped slaw$2.50
Bag Chips$2.00
Chips & Cheese
Freshly fried tortilla chips and nacho cheese$2.00
SIDE Chili Cheese Fries
Crispy fries with homemade chili, nacho cheese, shredded cheese, onions, and bacon$6.00
SIDE BBQ Tots
Crispy tots with our pulled pork, nacho cheese, shredded cheese, onions, pickles, spicy BBQ & white BBQ$6.00
Side Salad
Lettuce, onion, tomato, and cheese with your choice of dressing$4.50
Cup of Chili
Homemade heart chili with onion, cheese and a side of crackers$5.00
Side Mac & Cheese
Thick and creamy four cheese mac$5.00
Fountain Drink$2.75
Canned Drink$1.50
Specialty Drink$3.00
Kids
Family
Secret Menu
Events
Ticketed Events
Lights, Camera, Chow! - 6/5 Princess and the Frog
Have you ever been watching a movie and DYING to try what they are eating? Porgie's has got your back. Thursday 6/5 join us at 6pm to watch Princess and the Frog and taste our version of the dishes served! This ticket gets you access to the movie and dishes served. *Kids under 12 are welcome to come with a ticketed adult and order off our kids menu, they do not need a ticket themselves *Any person child or adult will need a ticket to be served the food from the movie$25.00
Corn Hole Tournament
Join us for our first ever Corn Hole Tournament! Up to 16 teams can enter with a $50 per team entry fee (teams consist of 2 people, cannot interchange teammates). Tournament will be single elimination. Top prize for winning team up to $500 (if all 16 spots filled), second place will receive a $50 Porgie's gift card. Competition will be held Saturday 5/17 starting at 12pm. We anticipate this event last 3-4 hours. Spots are only held if pre-payment is made, and when they're gone, they're gone. When placing your order, it doesn't matter which pick up time you select. As long as we have your information you are entered. Please bring a form of ID with you that matches the information given in the order.$50.00